Even though the consent order at issue contained findings of fact and conclusions of law, since (1) plaintiffs’ counsel drafted the order, (2) no hearing was held on the consent order, (3) Judge Disbrow signed the consent order after it had been drafted and signed by the parties, and (3) defendants’ brief says the parties reached an agreement settling all matters, the court holds that the parties intended the consent order to be a contract – and enforceable as such – rather than a judgment of the court, enforceable by contempt.

We affirm the trial court’s order of specific enforcement and its denial of defendants’ motion under N.C. R. Civ. P. 11.

Background

Plaintiffs leased a home from defendants with an option to purchase at the end of the one-year lease term. Near the end of the lease term, plaintiffs notified defendants of their intent to buy the home.

After multiple delays, plaintiffs filed a complaint seeking specific performance and damages. The parties and Judge Disbrow signed a consent order setting a closing deadline of 7 September 2021.

Plaintiffs contended that delays caused by defendants and others prevented them from closing on time. The trial court determined that, because the consent order did not include a “time is of the essence” clause, the consent order required plaintiffs to close within a reasonable time. The court granted plaintiffs’ motion for specific performance, a remedy for breach of contract.

Discussion

The question before us is whether the inclusion of findings of fact and conclusions of law in the consent order transformed it from a court-approved recitation of the parties’ agreement into a binding order of the court subject to enforcement only through contempt powers.

There appears to be a split in our jurisprudence in how a court determines the proper remedy for a breach or violation of a consent order. One line of cases has concluded that, when a consent order contains findings of fact and conclusions of law, it is an order of the court only actionable through contempt powers. In another line of cases, our jurisprudence has definitively held consent orders are court-approved contracts subject to principles of contract interpretation, not contempt powers, without indicating whether the consent order contained findings of fact. In a third line of cases, this court reviewed the four corners of the consent judgment at issue to determine whether it was more appropriately considered a court-approved contract or an order of the court.

Based on our reading of these cases, we conclude that findings of fact and conclusions of law are not dispositive of whether a consent order is a court-approved contract, enforceable through a breach of contract action, or an order of the court, enforceable through contempt powers. Instead, a court must consider whether, on its face, the order goes beyond a mere recital of the parties’ agreement,

Here, we conclude the consent order was a court-approved contract subject to standard rules of contract interpretation.

First, the plain language of the consent order shows the court merely approved the agreement of the parties and set it out in the judgment.

Second, based on the facts of this case, it appears that Judge Disbrow approved the agreement reached by the parties and did not make a judicial determination of the parties’ respective rights. Notably, defendants had already signed and notarized the consent order before it was presented to Judge Disbrow. Judge Disbrow could not have transformed the parties’ agreement into his own determination of the parties’ respective rights and obligations without sending it back to defendants for approval and signature.

Third, it appears that Judge Disbrow essentially “rubber stamped” the agreement reached by the parties.

At trial, defendants acknowledged that they could have filed a motion for contempt, and that they ultimately decided not to because it would not have afforded them any relief.

The consent order was a court-approved contract subject to the usual principles of contract interpretation.

Contrary to defendants’ argument, the trial court did not “insert” language regarding a “reasonable time to perform” into the consent order. Instead, the trial court interpreted the consent order as allowing a reasonable time to perform because the consent order did not have a “time is of the essence” clause.

Affirmed.

Kassel v. Rienth (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-094-23, 33 pp.) (Julee Flood, J.) Appealed from Brunswick County Superior Court (Stanley Carmical, J.) Susan Groves Renton and Grady Richardson for defendants; Benedict Del Re for plaintiffs. North Carolina Court of Appeals