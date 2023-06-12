When the victim gave the defendant-investment advisor a check so he could invest the funds for her, the victim was not expecting defendant to return exactly the same check to her. Nor was defendant merely a courier for the check; instead, he was entrusted with a complex series of decisions concerning the investment of the funds as a fungible asset. Defendant was not a bailee.

We reverse the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to dismiss, and we vacate his conviction for conversion of property by a bailee.

A bailment is created when a third person accepts the sole custody of some property given from another. Historically, a bailment relationship contemplated the return of the transferred item of personal property.

Though not archetypally an object of bailment, money can, under certain circumstances, act as such. In State v. Eurell, 220 N.C. 519, 519 (1941), our Supreme Court stated, “One who receives money for safe keeping . . . is a bailee if under the agreement of the parties he is to return the identical money received, and debtor if he is to use the money and return its equivalent on demand.” And, in State v. Minton, 223 N.C. App. 319 (2012), disc. rev. denied, 366 N.C. 587 (2013), we held—without discussion—that a bailor-bailee relationship existed where checks were provided to the defendant to, in turn, pay a third party. However, we have also reiterated the principle that whether a bailment relationship has been created with respect to money depends on whether the agreement requires the use of “exact funds” as opposed to treating the money as fungible.

Bailment, by nature, involves a limited degree of control by the bailee over property transferred by the bailor for a certain purpose. It usually involves a return of the exact property, and where narrow exceptions to that rule exist, they exist for arrangements in which the bailee exercises control in a specific enough manner so as to still resemble traditional bailment.

Here, to consider defendant a “bailee” would be to allow these exceptions to swallow the rule. For purposes of this appeal, the uncontroverted status of defendant’s and the victim’s relationship was that of an investment adviser and advisee.

Defendant was neither obligated nor expected to return the exact check given to him to the victim. Moreover, defendant was not tasked with simply acting as a courier for a check; rather, he was entrusted with a complex series of decisions concerning the investment of the funds as a fungible asset. While we express no opinion on the ongoing correctness of our opinion in Minton in light of its deviation from the fundamental precepts of bailment theory, we decline to redouble that deviation here.

Defendant was not a bailee.

Vacated.

Concurrence

(Arrowood, J.) I see no reason why the rule requiring the return of the exact funds should continue to shield “investment advisors” from liability in conversion cases where they have been entrusted with large sums of money for the benefit of a third-party and intentionally and wrongfully convert those funds prior to investing them. Although I agree that precedent compels the findings set forth in the majority opinion, I think precedent from 1941 should be reconsidered by our Supreme Court.

State v. Storm (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-100-23, 16 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) (John Arrowood, J., concurring in judgment only) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Lora Christine Cubbage, J.) Llogan Walters for the state; James Grant for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals