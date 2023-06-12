Shortly after the victim – who had allegedly slept with defendant’s 14-year-old sister – was shot and killed, two witnesses identified the 16-year-old defendant as the shooter. By the time they testified at defendant’s trial, four years later, the witnesses were more equivocal. Detectives’ testimony concerning the witnesses’ demeanor did not constitute an opinion as to the witnesses’ credibility that was subject to N.C. R. Evid. 701.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for first-degree murder.

As to witness Skyes, who at first said she did not know the shooter but then identified him, we do not believe detectives’ testimony that she did not waver in her narrative during her interview and was unequivocal about the person they were discussing once she changed her story is a comment on her credibility. This observation is based on the detectives’ perception of the interview and is helpful considering the difference between Skyes’ initial statement that she did not know the shooter and her later statement during her interview.

We do not believe the testimony by detectives were improper statements as to Skyes’s credibility, as the cases in which this court and our Supreme Court have reversed convictions based upon a witness vouching for the credibility of another witness generally involve testimony that directly comments on the credibility of the witness.

Even assuming arguendo that the detectives’ statements were admitted in error, given the video of defendant shooting the victim in the back as he attempted to run away, and witnesses Pulliam’s and Skyes’s identifications of defendant as the perpetrator, such statements cannot rise to the level of plain error.

It is true that Skyes did not testify that her statements to detectives in her interview were correct. However, she did not disavow her statements before the trial court decided to admit the video of Skyes’ police interview and to introduce her photo lineup identification of defendant. Furthermore, at one point Skyes testified that she told law enforcement the truth if she spoke to them. Skyes also identified her signature and initials on the pre-trial identification paperwork, and she acknowledged that she picked out defendant, even though she claimed she did not think she was picking out the perpetrator. Accordingly, the interview and photo lineup were properly admitted.

There was evidence that defendant’s companion encouraged him to shoot the victim. Although evidence of provocation by the deceased may be considered in the deliberation analysis, provocation by a third party may not.

Defendant requested a special jury instruction on intent, premeditation and deliberation for adolescents. Although we agree the U.S. Supreme Court has said that “children are constitutionally different from adults for purposes of sentencing[,]” it has never found this difference relevant to a finding of guilt. Miller v. Alabama, 567 U.S. 460 (2012). In fact, the Supreme Court has articulated their decisions do not “suggest an absence of legal responsibility where crime is committed by a minor.” Eddings v. Oklahoma, 455 U.S. 104 (1982). Defendant concedes that no court has held such and we decline to announce a new legal precedent.

No error.

State v. Smith (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-097-23, 36 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) (Hunter Murphy, J., concurring in part & concurring in result only in part without separate opinion) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Forrest Bridges, J.) Sonya Calloway-Durham for the state; David Andrews for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals