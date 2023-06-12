Five years after defendant was convicted of felony larceny in South Carolina, the South Carolina legislature increased the amount a defendant would have to steal in order to be convicted of felony – as opposed to misdemeanor – larceny. The subsequent change in the law did not change the fact that defendant was convicted of a felony.

We find no error in defendant’s sentencing.

State v. Hefner (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-098-23, 15 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Jackson County Superior Court (Thomas Lock, J.) Nicholas Sanders for the state; Katherine Jane Allen for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals