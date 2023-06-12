At defendant’s murder trial, after the jury had been selected but before it had been impaneled, Juror No. 6 expressed concern that she had not been asked some of the questions that had been asked of other jurors. The trial judge questioned Juror No. 6, who agreed that the information she had not provided (because she was not asked) would not affect her ability to be fair. After Juror No. 6 was sent back to the jury room, the judge asked counsel if there were anything further as to Juror No. 6, and both answered in the negative.

The decision whether to reopen voir dire rests within the trial judge’s sound discretion. Defendant has failed to show any abuse in the trial judge’s exercise of discretion in questioning Juror No. 6.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for first-degree murder.

State v. Gidderon (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-099-23, 10 pp.) (Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (William Wood, J.) Francisco Benzoni for the state; Jarvis John Edgerton for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals