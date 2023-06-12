The parties had significant marital debt, which the trial court distributed to the defendant-husband. On a prior appeal, our Supreme Court vacated the equitable distribution judgment because it required the plaintiff-wife to use specific separate property to pay a distributive award. Even though, on remand, the trial court incorporated the bulk of its prior order by reference and again found plaintiff had the ability to pay a distributive award, since the trial court did not dictate the source of the payments it ordered plaintiff to make, the trial court did not violate the law of the case.

We affirm the equitable distribution order in part, but we vacate and remand it in part.

G.S. § 50-20 permits a distributive award to be made payable either in a lump sum or over a period of time in fixed amounts. In dicta in Romulus v. Romulus, 216 N.C. app. 28 (2011), we suggested that, despite the lack of express statutory authorization, past due equitable distribution payments could be reduced to a money judgment to the same extent with as the analogous statutory provisions for past-due child support and alimony payments. Our observation in Romulus has never been extended to initial distributive awards.

Where our Supreme Court vacated the equitable distribution order and remanded to the trial court for entry of a new order, the distributive award payments set out in the new order could not be past due. Consequently, the trial court lacked the authority to reduce $424,294 of the distributive award to a money judgment. We vacate that part of the order and remand for entry of a distributive award consistent with this opinion.

Crowell v. Crowell (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-089-23, 10 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Christy Mann, J.) Thomas Bumgardner and Richard Johnson for plaintiff; no brief filed for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals