In its original order granting the petitioner-Mother’s petition to terminate the respondent-Father’s parental rights, the trial court failed to state that it found grounds for termination by clear, cogent and convincing evidence. An equipment malfunction prevented the preparation of a transcript, so we cannot determine whether the trial court announced the proper standard of proof at the hearing. As a result, when the trial court granted Mother’s motion under N.C. R. Civ. P. 60 and changed its order to state the standard of proof, this was not the correction of a clerical error; instead, it was a substantive change that is not permissible under Rule 60.

We vacate the order terminating Father’s parental rights and remand for application of the proper standard of proof.

An application of available Rule 60(a) case law invites us to determine whether the additional language alters the effect of the original order. The original order has no legal effect, while the amended order is legally sufficient to terminate parental rights. Absent proper employment of the appropriate standard of proof by the trial court in either the written order or the record of the proceedings, any subsequent addition including this standard of proof was substantive and an abuse of discretion.

In re A.R.B. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-090-23, 13 pp.) (Michael Stading, J.) Appealed from Henderson County District Court (Emily Cowan, J.) Sean Vitrano for respondent; Emily Sutton Dezio for petitioner. North Carolina Court of Appeals