Car accident causes death, injuries $2.6M settlement

Action: Personal injury/wrongful death

Injuries alleged: Death and serious internal injuries, spinal fractures

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: Withheld

Name of mediator: Asa Bell

Amount: $2.6 million

Date: Jan. 10, 2023

Attorneys: Thomas Henson Jr. of Henson Fuerst, Raleigh (for the plaintiff)

The 67-year-old plaintiff was a passenger in a car being driven by her husband, 71, on a four-lane divided highway in Smithfield. The defendant, who was driving with her two young children in the car, turned left in front of plaintiff’s vehicle at an intersection.

Witnesses confirmed that the plaintiff’s vehicle had the green light.

The plaintiff’s husband was killed in the impact, and the plaintiff suffered internal injuries including multiple hip fractures, diaphragmatic hernia/rupture, small bowel perforation, large disruption of fascia of lower abdominal wall from overlying tissues, contusion of spleen, liver laceration and spinal fractures at multiple levels.

The plaintiff underwent multiple surgeries during her weeklong hospitalization. Due to her fitness and determination to get better, she was physically able to resume almost all of her daily activities, with the exception of some limited heavy lifting and digestive residual side effects.

According to family, friends and witnesses, the plaintiff’s husband was an amazing father, community member and friend.

Of the total settlement amount, $1.69 million was paid towards the wrongful death claim and $910,000 was paid to the plaintiff’s bodily injury claim.

The defendant driver and her husband were present in the mediation process and repeatedly expressed obvious and heartfelt remorse. In a first for plaintiff’s counsel, the plaintiff and defendant driver hugged and shared tears at the successful conclusion of the mediation.