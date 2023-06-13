NCLW Leaders in the Law: Laura M. Loyek, Claims Counsel Lawyers Mutual Liability Insurance Company of North Carolina 

Laura M. Loyek, Claims Counsel Lawyers Mutual Liability Insurance Company of North Carolina

Cary

Laura Loyek learned the true meaning of leadership when she served a term as president of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

“The responsibility of steering the organization through a pandemic year and making sure it was strong and active on the other side was difficult but very rewarding,” she says.

Loyek is claims counsel for Lawyers Mutual Liability Insurance Company of North Carolina, where she focuses on estates and trusts, litigation, appellate law, bankruptcy, and ethics. Prior to joining Lawyers Mutual, she practiced with the law firms of Smith Moore and K&L Gates.

After receiving two Bachelor of Arts degrees in English and Spanish from Wake Forest University, graduating summa cum laude, she went on to earn her law degree from Harvard Law School, graduating cum laude and serving as academic liaison for article selection for the Harvard Women’s Law Journal.

Growing up: I grew up in Noblesville, Ind. (outside of Indianapolis). I have great memories of taking days trips almost every summer when I was a kid to see the Cubs play at Wrigley Field. My grandmother was a big Cubs fan. My mom, brother and I would pick her up and drive into Chicago for a game. I loved the sights, sounds, and energy of the ballpark.

Personal accomplishment: I’m proud of my time at president of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys in 2021, and of course, I’m proud of my sons, Will, 13, and Greg, 10. I’m lucky to be their mom and love watching them as they grow into fantastic, cool people.

First job: I worked as a lifeguard four or five summers during high school and college. I learned how to maintain focus and the importance of sunscreen.

Biggest career challenge: Starting out, I struggled with being paralyzed by perfectionism, feeling like I didn’t want to attempt something unless I knew I could do it perfectly. Projecting confidence, even when it isn’t my natural impulse, has been one of my biggest challenges.

Advice for aspiring attorneys: Professionalism and collegiality are crucial and will be rewarded in the long run. Most areas of practice are adversarial, but you don’t have to be combative or make things harder than necessary for opposing counsel. Even in a large city, the bar is small, and paths will cross again. If you can show kindness and professionalism, it will come back around some time when you are the one needing it.

Childhood goal: I wanted to be a journalist or a veterinarian.

Favorite vacation spot: I love St. John, USVI.

A month off: My fantasy answer is taking a month-long trip to Australia. Realistically, I would probably read, take naps, walk my dog and spend time with my family.

You didn’t know: I’ve run a marathon. I’ve also done half marathons in six states. My seventh will be later this spring in Kentucky. In high school, I competed in the International Science Fair.