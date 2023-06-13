NCLW Leaders in the Law: Virginia Knowlton Marcus Disability Rights North Carolina 

Virginia Knowlton Marcus Disability Rights North Carolina

Raleigh

Over her long career, Virginia Knowlton Marcus has been devoted to social justice issues, and particularly disability rights.

“I have a lived experience with a disability, and early in life I felt a sensitivity and interest in social justice concerns,” she says. “I decided to attend law school specifically to practice in public interest law.

Marcus joined the DRNC team as the CEO in September 2018. She has spent her career advocating for disability rights in multiple states, federally, and internationally for the past 25 years.

She graduated from the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and went on to receive her law degree from the UC-Davis School of Law.

Growing up: I grew up in small town Minnesota. When I was a kid, I loved to visit my aunt and uncle’s farm where I developed a love of animals, nature, cooking, and a long day’s work.

Biggest personal accomplishment: I have built nonprofit law firms and developed a significant body of disability rights work in three states – California, Maryland and now in North Carolina. It is a rewarding career and I value the many relationships I’ve built.

First job: I was a waitress, eventually becoming the “graveyard shift” manager of the restaurant where I worked. I learned the power of teams to accomplish multiple tasks, how to keep things moving and provide conscientious customer service, and the importance of having fun at work.

Biggest career challenge: Disability rights work is difficult, under-prioritized and under-resourced. People with disabilities are among the most maligned, misunderstood, marginalized, scapegoated, stereotyped, segregated, and discriminated against people in our society. We face ignorance every day, not because others are ill-intentioned, but because disabled people have routinely been stuck in separate places to live, work, and play, away from everyone else. This has created the false belief that people with disabilities belong in separate settings, rather than integrated into our communities, schools, and workplaces, and fed the misperception that we are unworthy, incapable, even dangerous. There are powerful, monied interests that benefit from maintaining this segregated status quo pushing back against efforts to deinstitutionalize. Legal tools fall short of what is needed. Our culture and attitudes must evolve, and the law is a blunt instrument when it comes to effectuating that kind of change.

Advice for aspiring lawyers: Know yourself well and be clear about your reasons for pursing this career.

Work-life balance: I am a certified yoga instructor. Yoga has improved my life and helps me manage my symptoms. I also guide an early morning weekday meditation group.

Childhood dream: I wanted to be an astronaut or veterinarian.

Favorite vacation spot: I like to go to new places where I’ve never been, so I don’t have a favorite.

A month off: I would spend some of the time in Costa Rica on a yoga retreat and Spanish immersion course, and the rest of the time catching up with family and friends, personal reading, and home/yard projects.