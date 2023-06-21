Attorneys – Attorney-Client Privilege – Corporate & Personal Representation

In separate engagement letters, a law firm agreed to represent (1) the defendant-limited liability company as to corporate matters and (2) the defendant-LLC members with respect to the current litigation. The latter engagement letter stated that “in the unlikely event of a disagreement among you, the attorney-client privilege will not protect the information you share with us.” There was evidence to support the trial court’s ruling that one of the LLC members could waive the attorney-client privilege as to a secret recording that he made of a Zoom meeting among counsel and the LLC members.

We affirm the trial court’s ruling.

At issue is whether the trial court properly determined that defendant Hurysh jointly held the attorney–client privilege over the Zoom call and whether the court used the proper legal test to make that determination.

The usual five-factor test is set out in Friday Invs. LLC v. Bally Total Fitness of the Mid-Atl., Inc., 370 N.C. 235 (2017). The defendant-LLC asks us to adopt a more sophisticated test used by other courts when a corporate officer asserts a personal claim of attorney-client privilege over communications with the corporation’s counsel. In re Bevill, Bresler & Schulman Asset Mgmt. Corp., 805 F.2d 120 (3d Cir. 1986).

We see the benefit of endorsing the Bevill test for use when our courts must determine whether a corporate official can assert an individual attorney–client privilege over communications with corporate counsel.

However, in this case, the facts found by the trial court mean there was no need to apply the Bevill test, because the advice the law firm provided was not given as corporate counsel but instead as joint defense counsel for the company and its individual members who were named parties in this litigation. Specifically, the trial court found that Hurysh was represented by the firm in this litigation under the terms of an express engagement letter. That engagement letter stated that the firm jointly represented Hurysh, his fellow LLC members, and the LLC and that “there will be no way in this joint representation for you to pursue your individual interests through your common attorney.” The engagement letter further stated that “in the unlikely event of a disagreement among you, the attorney–client privilege will not protect the information you share with us.”

After reviewing the entire Zoom-call transcript in context, the trial court found that the purpose of the call was for an attorney from the firm to give the four members of the LLC information for them to determine whether it was in their individual best interests to sign a proposed amended operating agreement, drafted by the firm’s attorneys for possible execution, particularly in light of the pending litigation. Based on this finding, the court further found that, during the call, the communications from the attorney were “in his capacity as an attorney” with “a firm that Hurysh had hired to defend him in this litigation, providing legal advice about the potential impact of Hurysh’s possible actions (signing an amendment to [the LLC’s] operating agreement) on his defense in this litigation.”

Finally, the trial court acknowledged that the attorney “very messily” stated at one point during the call that “our client is the company” and that the amended operating agreement “is in the best interest of the company.” But the trial court found that this “disclaimer” did not change the fact that the attorney went on to “give Hurysh advice that was in his best interest in defending himself in the lawsuit” and that the attorney gave that personal legal advice to Hurysh “without limitation or qualification.” Thus, the trial court found that the attorney’s communications on the July 22 call were subject to the litigation engagement letter creating a joint defense relationship among Hurysh, his fellow LLC members, and the company itself. All of these fact findings are supported by at least some competent evidence in the record.

The trial court found that the law firm was not acting as corporate counsel but instead as joint defense counsel for a number of clients including Hurysh. Based on that finding, the trial court properly determined that Hurysh jointly held the attorney–client privilege with respect to the Zoom call and that Hurysh “therefore may opt to waive the privilege if he so desires.”

Affirmed.

Howard v. IOMAXIS, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-024-23, 13 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Michael Robinson, J.) Patrick Kelly, Greg Ahlum and David Lewis for plaintiffs; Benjamin Chesson, David Allen, Anna Majestro and Travis Bustamante for the defendant-LLC; Jason Miller, Paul Flick, John Holton, Robert Rader and Robert Orr for defendant Hurysh. North Carolina Supreme Court