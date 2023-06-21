Civil Practice – Appeals – Writ of Certiorari – Constitutionality Challenge

The trial court ruled that the defendant-YMCA’s challenge to the constitutionality of the SAFE Child Act was a facial challenge subject to review by a three-judge panel. A majority of the Court of Appeals panel granted a writ of certiorari and reversed, finding the YMCA had asserted an as-applied challenge, which the trial court could adjudicate. On plaintiff’s appeal, because the dissenting judge questioned only the issuance of the writ – and did not opine as to the correctness of the trial court’s ruling – we review only the issue of whether the Court of Appeals abused its discretion in issuing the writ.

Where the Court of Appeals determined that the YMCA’s argument had merit, and where the court observed that (1) the appeal raised a recurring issue concerning “a relatively new statutory scheme which has limited jurisprudence surrounding it”; (2) the question on appeal involved the trial court’s subject-matter jurisdiction, which potentially deprives the trial court of any power to rule in the case; and (3) certiorari review was appropriate in the interest of judicial economy, the Court of Appeals’ reasoning readily satisfies the abuse of discretion standard.

We affirm the Court of Appeals’ issuance of the writ of certiorari.

Cryan v. National Council of Young Men’s Christian Associations of the United States (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-020-23, 10 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Richard Gottlieb, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Donald Higley, Robert Jenkins and Lisa Lanier for plaintiffs; Lorin Lapidus, Gray Wilson, Denise Gunter, Martin Warf and Keith Williams for defendant. North Carolina Supreme Court