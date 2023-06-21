Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Jurisdictional Discovery – Appeals

Without ruling on plaintiff’s motion for jurisdictional discovery, the trial court granted defendants’ motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction. The trial court did not have the benefit of Ford Motor Co. v. Mont. Eighth Jud. Dist. Ct., 141 S. Ct. 1017 (2021) (clarifying the proper standard for the “relating to” prong of specific personal jurisdiction analysis). Because the trial court did not give any reasons for its implied denial of plaintiff’s requests for further jurisdictional discovery, we cannot be certain that the court applied an analysis consistent with Ford. Moreover, it is possible that additional discovery would lead the trial court to make new or additional findings of fact that could bear on the court’s jurisdictional analysis and our appellate review.

We therefore reverse the decision of the Court of Appeals and remand with instructions to vacate the trial court’s order and remand to the trial court for reconsideration of the plaintiff’s discovery motions in light of Ford Motor Co., Schaeffer v. SingleCare Holdings, LLC, 384 N.C. 102 (2023); Toshiba Glob. Commerce Sols., Inc. v. Smart & Final Stores LLC, 381 N.C. 692 (2022); and Mucha v. Wagner, 378 N.C. 167 (2021).

Miller v. LG Chem, Ltd. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-021-23, 3 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (Michael O’Foghludha, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Deepak Gupta, Robert Friedman, Sara Willingham, Stuart Paynter, Celeste Boyd and David Larson for plaintiff; Christopher Derrenbacher and Wendy Dowse for defendants; Noah Abrams, Stacy Miller and Andrew Schwaba for amicus curiae. North Carolina Supreme Court