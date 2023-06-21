Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Fentanyl Classification – Question of Law – Expert Testimony

Criminal Practice – Fentanyl Classification – Question of Law – Expert Testimony

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 21, 2023

In 2019, defendant was indicted for trafficking opiates by possession. The trial court erred in concluding that whether fentanyl is an opiate is a question of fact. Instead, whether fentanyl was an opiate for purposes of the trafficking statute in 2018 is a question of law. Because it is a legal question of statutory interpretation, it was not necessary to have expert testimony to establish whether fentanyl is an opiate and it was not necessary to have what otherwise may have been appropriate discovery by the defense of the basis for the expert’s opinion on that question.
We vacate the opinion of the Court of Appeals and remand to that court for consideration of whether fentanyl was an opiate as defined by the statutes in effect at the time of defendant’s actions that are the basis for the conviction and sentence in this case.
State v. Gibbs (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-022-23, 3 pp.) (Per Curiam) (Philip Berger, J., not participating) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Joshua Willey, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Zachary Dunn for the state; Wyatt Orsbon for defendant. North Carolina Supreme Court


Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo