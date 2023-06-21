Criminal Practice – Fentanyl Classification – Question of Law – Expert Testimony

In 2019, defendant was indicted for trafficking opiates by possession. The trial court erred in concluding that whether fentanyl is an opiate is a question of fact. Instead, whether fentanyl was an opiate for purposes of the trafficking statute in 2018 is a question of law. Because it is a legal question of statutory interpretation, it was not necessary to have expert testimony to establish whether fentanyl is an opiate and it was not necessary to have what otherwise may have been appropriate discovery by the defense of the basis for the expert’s opinion on that question.

We vacate the opinion of the Court of Appeals and remand to that court for consideration of whether fentanyl was an opiate as defined by the statutes in effect at the time of defendant’s actions that are the basis for the conviction and sentence in this case.

State v. Gibbs (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-022-23, 3 pp.) (Per Curiam) (Philip Berger, J., not participating) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Joshua Willey, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Zachary Dunn for the state; Wyatt Orsbon for defendant. North Carolina Supreme Court