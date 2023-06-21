Criminal Practice – Juvenile Petition – Sexual Battery – ‘Force’ Allegation

By alleging that the juvenile touched the victim’s vaginal area without her consent, the petition asserted a fact from which the element of force was, at the very least, clearly inferable, such that a person of common understanding may know what was intended. The factual allegations in the juvenile petition supported each element of misdemeanor sexual battery. The petition, therefore, complied with statutory pleading standards, and no jurisdictional defect existed.

The Court of Appeals erred in requiring a rote repetition of the elements of the offense of misdemeanor sexual battery rather than analyzing the ultimate question of whether the element of force was clearly inferable from the facts alleged in the petition. We reverse the decision of the Court of Appeals and remand to the Court of Appeals for further proceedings.

Dissent

(Earls, J.) By determining that the petition was sufficient to plead sexual battery, despite failing to include facts supporting the necessary element of force, the majority’s opinion alters the statute the General Assembly drafted. Accordingly, I disagree with the majority that the petition was sufficient to plead misdemeanor sexual battery under North Carolina law. I agree with the Court of Appeals that the juvenile’s adjudication and disposition must be vacated because the petition failed to allege all necessary elements of the offense.

In re J.U. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-025-23, 21 pp.) (Philip Berger, J.) (Anita Earls, J., joined by Michael Morgan, J., dissenting) Appealed from Cumberland County District Court (Rebecca Blackmore, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Janelle Varley for the state; Heidi Reiner for appellee. North Carolina Supreme Court