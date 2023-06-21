Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Hearsay

Given the relaxed evidentiary parameters which exist in probation revocation hearings, we modify the Court of Appeals’ opinion – which upheld the trial court’s revocation of defendant’s probation – only to the extent that the Court of Appeals may have mistakenly misconstrued witness Gooch’s out-of-court statements as incompetent evidence upon which the trial court could not and did not rely in entering the trial court’s findings.

Affirmed as modified.

State v. Bradley (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-023-23, 2 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Moore County Superior Court (James Webb, J.) Robert Ennis for the state; Stephen Driggers for defendant. North Carolina Supreme Court