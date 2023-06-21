Domestic Relation – Parent & Child – Reunification Elimination – Constitutional – Unpreserved Issue

Where the respondent-parents had notice that the issue of reunification would be considered at the permanency planning hearing, but where respondents never argued that eliminating reunification from the permanent plan would violate their constitutional right to parent, this issue was not preserved for appellate review.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which reversed the trial court’s elimination of reunification from the permanent plan.

Six-week-old “Nellie” suffered physical abuse so severe that it left her near death and with brain bleeds, retinal hemorrhages too numerous to count in both of her eyes, and broken ribs. Medical examination revealed that Nellie had suffered at least one of the broken ribs from a prior instance of abuse. Nellie’s parents denied abusing Nellie but admitted that they were the only individuals with unsupervised access to her.

The trial court removed Nellie and her one-year-old brother, “Jon,” from the parents’ custody. Although the parents subsequently participated in training and counseling programs as directed by the court, neither parent accepted responsibility for the harm to Nellie, offered a plausible explanation for her injuries, or expressed any reservations about leaving the children alone with the other parent.

Prior to the permanency planning hearing, the guardian ad litem filed a report recommending that reunification be removed as the primary plan inasmuch as “the cause of [Nellie’s] injuries remain[ed] unexplained.” When the trial court announced at the hearing that it was contemplating eliminating reunification from the permanent plan, it gave the parties a 30-minute recess to consider their responses. Notwithstanding the pre-hearing notice that reunification would be on the table and the 30-minute recess, respondents at no point during the permanency planning hearing argued that the proposed changes to the permanent plan would be improper on constitutional grounds. Consequently, they did not preserve the issue for appellate review.

The trial court removed two young children from the custody of their parents after one or both parents inflicted life-threatening injuries on the youngest child, then just six weeks old. Faced with the gravity of the abuse and the persistent unwillingness of either parent to admit responsibility or to fault the other, the trial court determined that reunification with the parents would be inconsistent with the children’s health and safety. The evidence in this case supports the trial court’s findings of fact, and those findings support the conclusions of law in the permanency planning order.

Furthermore, the constitutional issue addressed by the Court of Appeals was not preserved for appellate review. We therefore reverse the decision of the Court of Appeals.

Dissent

(Morgan, J.) I would hold that respondent-mother’s inability to provide a more specific explanation for how Nellie’s injuries had occurred, under the facts and circumstances existent in this case, provided an insufficient basis for the trial court’s conclusion that further reunification efforts would be clearly unsuccessful or inconsistent with the health and safety of both Nellie and Jon when respondent-mother otherwise took sufficiently reasonable steps to ensure the health and safety of the children including, but not limited to, separating residences from respondent-father.

Dissent

(Earls, J.) Can a court eliminate the possibility that either parent will be reunified with their child under the child’s permanency plan when both parents consistently maintain that they do not know who or what caused a child’s injuries, the Department of Social Services makes no effort to interview or report to the court regarding interviews of other potential witnesses, and both parents make substantial efforts to remedy the circumstances that are believed to have given rise to the child’s injuries? Based on the circumstances of this case, I would answer this question in the negative. I therefore dissent from the majority’s decision affirming the trial court’s elimination of reunification from the children’s permanency plan.

In re J.M. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-018-23, 52 pp.) (Trey Allen, J.) (Michael Morgan, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) (Anita Earls, J., dissenting) Appealed from Catawba County District Court (Burford Cherry, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Lauren Vaughan for petitioner; Michelle FormyDuval Lynch for guardian ad litem; David Perez and Lee Gilliam for respondents. North Carolina Supreme Court