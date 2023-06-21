Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Corporate – Self-Dealing – Punitive Damages – Post-Trial Motions

We affirm the Business Court’s denial of defendants’ post-trial motions for the reasons stated in the Business Court’s order (In order to prove fraud, a plaintiff need not show that the defendant’s misrepresentation was made on a specific date. Where plaintiff presented evidence that (1) defendant Rives made a definite and specific promise not to spend more than $25,000 unless plaintiff agreed; (2) Rives made the promise at a board of directors’ meeting on 6 February 2015 or around that time; and (3) Rives confirmed that he discussed a spending limit with plaintiff in February 2015, plaintiff presented more than enough evidence to support the jury’s finding of fraud by Rives.).

Potts v. KEL, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-019-23, 2 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Iredell County Superior Court (Adam Conrad, J.) Mark Nebrig, John Floyd and Benjamin Shook for plaintiff and third-party defendant; Richard Andrews, Jeffrey Southerland and Daniel Stratton for defendants Rives and Rives & Associates, LLP; no brief filed for defendant KEL, LLC. North Carolina Supreme Court