Workers’ Compensation – Reporting Delay – Causation – Prejudice – Standard of Review

Even though the plaintiff-truck driver did not report her 2016 injury until 2018, since (1) she reported the accident immediately, (2) the only expert evidence indicated that plaintiff had reason not to suspect her resulting neck injury and that symptoms from such an injury could take a year to develop, and (3) defendants showed no prejudice resulting from the reporting delay, the record supports the Industrial Commission’s ruling that plaintiff’s failure to report her injury within 30 days of her accident did not bar her claim.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ reversal of the Commission’s award of benefits.

Facts

Plaintiff and her husband worked as a truck-driving team for the defendant-employer. While plaintiff was driving on 24 September 2016, a tire blew out, causing an accident which thrusted plaintiff’s head severely enough that her eyeglasses and headset were flung from her head.

However, plaintiff was more concerned about her husband’s injuries. She reported the accident immediately, and the defendant-carrier accepted her husband’s injuries as compensable.

Plaintiff had been injured in a prior accident, so she did not connect her progressing symptoms to the 2016 accident. Those symptoms included weakness and numbness in her hands and the dragging of her foot. Testing revealed two herniated discs and stenosis in her neck.

Plaintiff reported her injury on 8 February 2018.

Discussion

On the issue of causation, the only expert evidence came from plaintiff’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Matthew McGirt, who testified to a reasonable degree of medical certainty that the 2016 accident was a proximate cause of plaintiff’s neck injury. Since there was competent evidence to support the Commission’s finding and conclusion, the Court of Appeals erred by reviewing plaintiff’s medical record to conclude that her preexisting sciatica was the cause of her current problems.

G.S. § 97-22 requires an injured employee to give written notice of the injury within 30 days. However, this statutory requirement may be waived if the Industrial Commission is satisfied that (1) the plaintiff had a reasonable excuse for not giving such notice, and (2) the employer was not prejudiced thereby.

Here, the employer had notice of the accident on the day it occurred. Furthermore, the Commission’s finding that plaintiff lacked knowledge of the nature and seriousness of her resulting injury was supported by Dr. McGirt’s testimony that plaintiff “didn’t realize that she had a spinal cord issue” and because plaintiff told the defendant-carrier that she did not believe that she “was hurt that bad” immediately following the accident. Because this finding by the Commission was supported by competent evidence, it is likewise binding upon appellate review. These findings of fact adequately supported the Commission’s conclusion of law that plaintiff had established reasonable excuse for her failure to provide timely written notice of the accident in accordance with § 97-22.

As to the issue of prejudice, while § 97-22 itself does not specify which party in a workers’ compensation action bears the burden of proof in establishing whether a defendant-employer was prejudiced by a claimant’s failure to comply with this statutory written notice requirement, the Court of Appeals has plausibly opined that the defendant-employer bears the burden of showing prejudice once a claimant has satisfactorily provided a reasonable excuse for her failure to provide written notice of the accident in which she was injured to the defendant-employer within 30 days of the accident’s occurrence.

Here, defendants have not shown prejudice.

Even though defendants had actual notice of the accident, they did not investigate.

Although defendants claim that plaintiff’s injury was either exacerbated by some delay in her medical treatment or that plaintiff was provided improper or inappropriate medical care which may have worsened her condition, thereby necessitating Dr. McGirt’s surgical intervention at a later date, defendants did not offer any evidence to support these contentions.

In any event, defendants challenge causation and deny compensability. Under such circumstances, defendants were not entitled to direct plaintiff’s medical treatment.

Finally, on 10 January 2018, Dr. McGirt opined that plaintiff had become temporarily totally disabled as of 28 September 2017, when she began experiencing numbness and weakness in her extremities. This was sufficient evidence to support the Commission’s determination that plaintiff’s temporary total disability began on 28 September 2017.

Reversed.

Sprouse v. Mary B. Turner Trucking Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-026-23, 27 pp.) (Michael Morgan, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Scott Roberts and Brad Collins for plaintiff; Laura Carter for defendants; Michael Bertics and Jay Gervasi for amicus curiae. North Carolina Supreme Court