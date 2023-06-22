NCLW Leaders in the Law: Swain Wood, Partner Morningstar Law Group 

Swain Wood, Partner Morningstar Law Group

Raleigh

As a child, Swain Wood took a keen interest in his grandparents’ business, which bore a familiar name.

Swain’s was a successful Fayetteville furniture store, and “When I was 5 or 6 years old, I used to think — with my grandfather’s encouragement — that the store was mine because my name was on it,” Wood says. ”Swain was their last name.”

Wood grew up in Winston-Salem and went on to Georgetown University where he graduated magna cum laude and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, graduating with honors.

He was North Carolina’s first assistant attorney general and general counsel to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and is now a partner at the Morningstar Law Group, where he chairs the firm’s government investigations, negotiation, and litigation team.

Practice area: I focus on resolving, through negotiation and litigation, complex disputes involving government actors at all levels. I’ve had two significant stints in government service, early in my career with former Georgia Attorney General Thurbert Baker, and as assistant attorney general and general counsel to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein. My experiences on both sides of the public-private divide have given me insight into how people in government and people in the private sector think and act. My current practice allows me to help clients on both sides of that divide understand each other better and reach constructive outcomes.

Biggest personal accomplishment: Leading a national multi-state executive committee of state attorney general offices in negotiating the national opioid settlements with the pharmaceutical industry, which will bring more than $50 billion in funding for opioid addiction treatment efforts around the country.

Biggest career challenge: The latest challenge I’ve undertaken is rejoining Morningstar to help build and lead our new practice group focused on government investigations, negotiation, and litigation.

Advice to aspiring attorneys: I often tell people who are thinking about a legal career to take lots of good literature and history courses in high school and college. The skills and habits I learned in those courses are the ones I use most frequently as a lawyer and legal counselor.

Childhood goal: I wanted to be a pro athlete and private detective. My plan was to play major league baseball for the Atlanta Braves and be a private detective in the off-season. It hasn’t worked out yet, but there’s still time.

Favorite vacation spot: Ocracoke. There is nowhere more chill.

A month off: I’d love to hang out with my family and work on my new hobby of drumming.

You didn’t know: Since I was 3 years old, I’ve wanted to have a drum set and learn how to play. But I never did it until earlier this year, when my wife got me a drum set as a birthday present. Also, Janet Reno, the former United States Attorney General, was my cousin. She had a huge influence on my decision to become a lawyer and my approach to being a lawyer.