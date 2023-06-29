Bankruptcy – Chapter 13 Plan – High Mortgage Payment – Disposable Income – First Impression

Even though the respondent-debtors’ mortgage payment is higher than the amount listed in the “National and Local Standards” for their area, since a mortgage is a secured debt, the entire amount of the debtors’ mortgage payment may be deducted from their gross income in order to determine the amount of disposable income they have left over to pay unsecured creditors.

We affirm the bankruptcy court’s order overruling the petitioner-trustee’s objection to respondents’ Chapter 13 plan.

We join the Sixth and Ninth Circuits in holding the Chapter 13 means test permits above-median income debtors to deduct the actual costs of their mortgage payments when calculating their disposable income.

In Chapter 13 of the Bankruptcy Code, “disposable income” means “current monthly income received by the debtor” minus “amounts reasonably necessary to be expended.” 11 U.S.C. § 1325(b)(2). And for above-median income debtors like respondents, the Bankruptcy Code instructs that “[a]mounts reasonably necessary to be expended . . . shall be determined in accordance with subparagraphs (A) and (B) of section 707(b)(2).” § 1325(b)(3).

“The debtor’s average monthly payments on account of secured debts shall be calculated as the sum of . . . the total of all amounts scheduled as contractually due to secured creditors in each month of the 60 months following the date of the filing of the petition.” § 707(b)(2)(A)(iii)(I) (“Clause Three”).

The mortgage on the debtors’ house is a “secured debt[].” 11 U.S.C. § 707(b)(2)(A)(iii). Accordingly, Clause Three says the debtors’ “average monthly payments on account of” that mortgage “shall be calculated” based on the amounts “contractually due to secured creditors,” § 707(b)(2)(A)(iii)(I)—that is, what the debtors owe under their mortgage agreement. Performing that calculation, the debtors reached an average monthly payment of $2,233.34.

Then, § 707(b)(2)(A)(i) tells the debtors to “reduce[]” their “current monthly income” “by the amount[] determined under” Clause Three. § 707(b)(2)(A)(i). Thus, the debtors subtracted $2,233.34 (and other uncontested amounts) from their current monthly income to reach a disposable income of $253.27. Easy-peasy.

We reject the trustee’s arguments to the contrary.

11 U.S.C. § 707(b)(2)(A)(ii)(l) provides in part, “The debtor’s monthly expenses shall be the debtor’s applicable monthly expense amounts specified under the National Standards and Local Standards . . . issued by the Internal Revenue Service for the area in which the debtor resides, as in effect on the date of the order for relief[.]”

Because the Local Standards contain allowances for “[h]ousing expenses”—and define that term to include “mortgage (including interest),” Internal Revenue Manual § 5.15.1.10.1 (Nov. 22, 2021)—the trustee insists the debtors must use the lower, Local Standard number rather than their actual mortgage payment.

However, just two sentences after the language the trustee relies on, § 707(b)(2)(A)(ii)(I) states, “Notwithstanding any other provision of this clause, the monthly expenses of the debtor shall not include any payments for debts.” A home mortgage is, of course, a debt. Thus, the National and Local Standards govern a debtor’s “monthly expenses,” but mortgage payments are not “monthly expenses.”

The trustee’s plea for a reasonableness limitation sounds in public policy. Because Congress made a conscious effort in the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005 to cabin the discretion of bankruptcy judges by removing the judges’ power to determine what is or is not “reasonably necessary,” we decline to interpret the statute to restore the very power Congress removed.

Affirmed.

Bledsoe v. Cook (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-070-23, 10 pp.) (Toby Heytens, J.) No. 22-1328. Appealed from USBC at Wilmington, N.C. (Stephani Humrickhouse, J.) Joseph Bledsoe for appellant; Richard Preston Cook for appellees. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit