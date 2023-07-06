Duke Energy to sell commercial distributed generation business to ArcLight for $364M 

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has reached an agreement to sell its commercial distributed generation business to an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, a leading middle market infrastructure investor, for $364 million.

Duke Energy expects about $259 million of proceeds from this transaction on closing.

In early June, Duke Energy reached a sale agreement for its utility-scale renewables business platform. The company expects to finalize the sales for its utility-scale and distributed generation businesses by the end of 2023 and will use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and avoid additional holding company debt issuances associated with these assets.

These transactions will support Duke Energy’s focus on the growth of its regulated businesses, including investments to enhance grid reliability and help incorporate over 30,000 megawatts of regulated renewable energy onto its system by 2035.

“The sale of our commercial renewables businesses streamlines our portfolio and provides the resources to support the long-term needs of our customers in our growing regulated territories,” Lynn Good, Duke Energy chair, president and CEO said. “Over the next decade, we plan to invest significant amounts of capital to fund the critical energy infrastructure necessary to serve our customers and support our clean energy transition.”

The distributed generation business being sold includes REC Solar operating assets, development pipeline and O&M portfolio, as well as distributed fuel cell projects managed by Bloom Energy. Employees of the distributed generation business will transition to ArcLight to maintain business continuity for its operations and customers.