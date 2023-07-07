Veteran environmental partner Sean Sullivan returns to Williams Mullen 

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff July 7, 2023

Sean M. Sullivan has rejoined Williams Mullen’s environment and natural resources group as a partner in the firm’s Raleigh office. 

Sullivan advises clients on major federal environmental programs, with a particular emphasis on hazardous waste, brownfields redevelopment, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and emerging contaminants such as PFAS and 1,4-dioxane. He is recognized as a “Band 1” attorney by Chambers USA for Environment Law. 

“We’re pleased to welcome back Sean to our accomplished environmental practice,” Ethan Ware, chair of Williams Mullen’s environment and natural resources group, said. “Businesses face a myriad of complex environmental challenges and adding another highly experienced, service-focused attorney like Sean to our roster will further the ability to assist industrial clients locally and regionally.” 

Sullivan is licensed to practice in North Carolina, the District of Columbia, Florida, Virginia and before the U.S. Supreme Court. He graduated from the American University Washington College of Law. 

 


