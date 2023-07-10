After Supreme Court decision, university to offer free tuition to some in-state students

The Associated Press//July 10, 2023

Home>News>Headlines>

After Supreme Court decision, university to offer free tuition to some in-state students

After Supreme Court decision, university to offer free tuition to some in-state students

The Associated Press//July 10, 2023

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week’s Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday.
Beginning with the incoming class in 2024, free tuition and required fees will be provided to undergraduates from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 annually, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a message to campus. The school has also hired additional outreach officers to spread awareness of the new policy in under-resourced communities and to recruit students from across the state.
“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Guskiewicz said.
Those who apply in the upcoming admissions cycle will be the first group to do so after the Supreme Court held that race cannot be a factor in college admissions, news outlets reported. The ruling forces institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
Tuition and fees for fulltime in-state students in the 2023 academic year add up to about $9,000, news outlets reported.

<

Related Content

Crack in North Carolina roller coaster may have formed 6-10 days before closure, commissioner says

July 10, 2023

FTC looks to tamp down these 7 deceptive review practices with new rule

July 7, 2023

Veteran environmental partner Sean Sullivan returns to Williams Mullen 

July 7, 2023

Duke Energy to sell commercial distributed generation business to ArcLight for $364M 

July 6, 2023

North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority

July 6, 2023

North Carolina trooper fatally shoots stranded driver who opened fire on him, authorities say

July 5, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary