Civil Practice – Discovery – Requests for Admission – Service – Withdrawal

Given that some degree of confusion exists regarding the service of plaintiff’s requests for admission upon defendant Woodcock, relief is warranted under N.C. R. Civ. P. 36. Plaintiff has failed to convince the court that it will suffer any prejudice if Woodcock’s deemed admissions are withdrawn and he is allowed to serve responses to the requests for admission.

The court grants Woodcock’s motion to withdraw, and he may serve responses to plaintiff’s requests for admission. The court denies plaintiff’s motion for partial summary judgment, which was premised on Woodcock’s deemed admissions. The court also denies defendant Woodcock Custom Vision LLC’s (WCV’s) motion for a protective order and declaratory judgment.

Although the court previously dismissed plaintiff’s derivative claims against WCV, since plaintiff has also asserted direct claims against WCV, WCV remains a party; as such, WCV is required to respond to plaintiff’s discovery requests.

Cumberland County Hospital System, Inc. v. Woodcock (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-045-23, 10 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) 2023 NCBC 45. Nathan Huff and Anderson Shackleford for plaintiff; Douglas Harris and Krispen Culbertson for defendants. North Carolina Business Court