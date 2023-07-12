Criminal Practice – Child Pornography – In-Court Identification – Mask & Beard – Sentencing

One of defendant’s former girlfriends wasn’t immediately able to identify him in court. The government asked the witness whether defendant had a beard when she knew him – she said he did not – and suggested that she might be able to recognize him without his mask. While it might have been ill-advised for the district court to refer to defendant by name when the court asked him to remove his mask, this was not enough to call into question the court’s objectivity.

Moreover, regardless of how suggestive the procedure might have been, the witness’s in-court identification of defendant was still only evidence, not a defect in the very framework of defendant’s trial. Defense counsel had an opportunity to both cross-examine the witness and to argue in summation as to factors causing doubts as to the accuracy of the identification, including any suggestibility in the identification procedure. Thus, any error in the admitting the witness’s identification was not structural error.

We affirm defendant’s conviction of producing and possessing child pornography and his 55-year prison sentence.

Defendant has also failed to show that the in-court identification procedure constituted plain error.

First, the witness’s month-long intimate relationship with defendant certainly gave her numerous opportunities to view defendant.

Second, the witness demonstrated a high degree of attention to details that corroborated her relationship with defendant and knowledge of the offenses. She described the interior of defendant’s apartment in detail. More importantly, the witness recalled specific, and sometimes graphic, details about conversations she had with defendant, defendant’s WhatsApp video calls, and sexual assaults the witness claimed he committed against two children.

Third, the witness’s prior description of defendant in her June 2020 police report also proved accurate.

Fourth, at trial, once the court instructed defendant to remove his mask, the witness identified him with certainty. This suggests that the mask, perhaps combined with defendant’s beard (a recent change in his appearance), was the main impediment to an initial identification. The fact that the witness could not identify the masked defendant even after the government named him as the defendant seems to reinforce this point. In any event, defendant has never argued that the level-of-certainty factor—or any other factor, for that matter— demonstrates that the witness’s identification was unreliable.

Fifth, and finally, while the 10-month gap between the witness’s observations and her in-court identification would be a seriously negative factor in a typical eyewitness identification case, it does not create a reliability problem under the unique circumstances of this case. Unlike the conventional eyewitness, the witness did not merely observe defendant on one occasion, but had a month-long intimate relationship with him.

The witness’s in-court identification was reliable, even if the procedure leading to that identification was improperly suggestive. Defendant therefore cannot establish that the identification violated his due process rights.

As to defendant’s prison sentence, even if we assume it is the functional equivalent of a life sentence without the possibility of parole, his offenses are at least as grave as the drug offense in Harmelin v. Michigan, 501 U.S. 957 (1991), which the Supreme Court deemed sufficiently egregious to justify a similar sentence. On multiple occasions, defendant paid a woman in the Philippines not only to pose very young children in a pornographic manner, but also to molest them for his own sexual gratification.

Defendant’s sentence reflects Congress’s legislative judgment—to which we defer—that child pornography is harmful to the physiological, emotional, and mental health of children, and that preventing the sexual exploitation of this uniquely vulnerable group constitutes a government objective of surpassing importance. Because this is not one of the rare cases where we can draw an inference of gross disproportionality, defendant’s Eighth Amendment challenge to his sentence fails.

Affirmed.

United States v. Ross (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-079-23, 20 pp.) (Roger Gregory, C.J.) No. 22-4054. Appealed from USDC at Asheville, N.C. (Martin Reidinger, C.J.) Geoffrey Ryan Willis and Christian Dysart for appellant; Anthony Joseph Enright and Dena King for appellee. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit