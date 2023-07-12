Criminal Practice – DWI – Search & Seizure – Warrantless Blood Draw – Exigent Circumstances – ‘Driver’ Testimony

Responding to a report of a single-vehicle accident, (1) the responding officer found defendant seriously injured near the vehicle, (2) the officer spent an hour investigating the scene before following defendant to the hospital, (3) defendant was unresponsive and the officer believed he might need surgery, and (4) the officer feared a trip to the magistrate’s office might take too long as defendant’s blood alcohol content dissipated. Exigent circumstances thus allowed the officer to secure a warrantless draw of defendant’s blood.

We find no reversible error in defendant’s convictions for driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger.

In Mitchell v. Wisconsin, 139 S. Ct. 2525 (2019), a plurality of the U.S. Supreme Court held that exigent circumstances “almost always” exist to conduct a warrantless blood draw where an unconscious driver is taken to the hospital. Generally, once the state shows exigent circumstances, the defendant should have the opportunity to offer evidence of a lack of exigency. Here, defendant had that opportunity, as Mitchell was discussed at length below. The trial court did not reversibly err by allowing the results of the warrantless blood draw into evidence.

Even though the officer should not have been allowed to testify that defendant was the driver of the wrecked vehicle, the trial court cured the error by instructing the jury that the jury should disregard such testimony because the question of whether defendant was the driver was for the jury to decide. In any event, defendant cannot show prejudice because he failed to object to other evidence – including the officer’s report – identifying defendant as the driver.

Dissent

(Tyson, J.) The natural dissipation of alcohol in the bloodstream does not constitute an exigency in every case sufficient to justify conducting a blood test without a warrant.

The majority’s opinion cites Mitchell, which neither party argues nor relies upon in their briefs, to support its conclusion. But the facts of Mitchell do not support the admission of the warrantless blood draw in this case.

Moreover, the majority’s opinion unconstitutionally shifts the burden onto the defendant to prove the default necessity of a warrant!

The purported possibility the magistrate might be delayed, defendant’s unconsciousness, or possibility of blood alcohol dissipation does not excuse the trooper’s inaction and does not create an exigent circumstance to justify the trooper’s failure to seek a warrant or to order or compel a medical professional to act contrary to defendant’s rights. The burden to show probable cause and the reasons for the absence of a warrant rests upon the state, not the defendant. That burden does not shift. The state’s evidence does not support the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress.

State v. Burris (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-120-23, 26 pp.) (Chris Dillon, J.) (John Tyson, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (Jacqueline Grant, J.) Phillip Reynolds for the state; Kimberly Hoppin for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals