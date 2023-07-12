Criminal Practice – Hearsay – Prior Recollection Recorded – Not Adopted or Recalled – Cruelty to Animals

When his neighbor’s dog was shot and killed, witness Tommy Lozier signed a statement – transcribed by his son – attesting that he heard a gunshot at the dog owner’s house, he saw defendant running from the house’s front gate with a rifle, and defendant told him he had shot the dog and killed him. However, no one read the statement back to Tommy, who is illiterate, before he signed it. At trial, Tommy testified that, at the time of the shooting, he was legally blind, drunk, and had short-term memory problems; moreover, Tommy could recall only that he heard a gunshot and saw defendant coming away from the neighbor’s house with something in his hands. The trial court erred in admitting Tommy’s written statement into evidence without a limiting instruction.

Defendant is entitled to a new trial.

It is undisputed Tommy did not write the statement attributed to him, as he is illiterate, legally blind, and was drunk on the day it was transcribed. There is likewise no dispute that he did not read the statement before signing it for the same obvious reasons. Finally, there was no testimony that anyone ever read the statement back to him at the time it was transcribed; to the contrary, he alternatingly testified that no one read it back to him or that he could not remember whether anyone did so. And while he did testify at trial that the statement appeared to be accurate, it cannot be said that he was adopting it “when the matter was fresh in his memory,” N.C. R. Evid. 803(5), as he repeatedly testified that he could not recall key facts recounted in the written statement and, on one occasion, contradicted them.

Tommy’s signature on the statement is inadequate to satisfy Rule 803(5) when (1) it was never read back to him for adoption, (2) his in-court testimony contradicted the statements contained therein, and (3) he could not recall the events described.

The trial court erred in admitting the statement as an exhibit, in contravention of the express provisions of Rule 803(5).

Though we hold that Tommy’s statement was admitted without adequate foundation under Rule 803(5), nothing herein should be construed to hold that an illiterate witness’s recorded recollection may never be admissible. An audio recording of a witness’s statement presents a distinctly different set of circumstances than those found here. Alternatively, had the trial court heard testimony that the statement was read aloud to Tommy at the time it was recorded, and had Tommy testified that the statement read to him during voir dire matched his recollection of the statement as previously read to him, the trial court could have admitted the statement as substantive evidence under the Rule. And the residual hearsay exception allows the trial court to admit, in its discretion, a hearsay statement “not specifically covered by any of the foregoing exceptions but having equivalent circumstantial guarantees of trustworthiness[.]” N.C. R. Evid. 803(24).

Finally, hearsay may sometimes be admissible as nonsubstantive evidence with an appropriate limiting instruction. N.C. R. Evid. 105. None of the above alternatives appears in this record, however, and we hold the trial court erred by admitting Tommy’s hearsay statement as substantive evidence and without providing a limiting instruction.

The trial court’s error was so prejudicial as to amount to plain error necessitating a new trial. Absent the admission of Tommy’s hearsay statements as substantive evidence and without a limiting instruction, the jury would be left only with Tommy’s circumstantial testimony that defendant (1) was seen near the neighbor’s property carrying something; and (2) told Tommy and another that the dog was dead. In light of this thin evidence and the lack of any contrary argument from the state, the admission of Tommy’s out-of-court statement had a probable impact on the jury’s verdict that defendant shot and killed the dog intentionally and with malice.

New trial.

State v. Hocutt (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-122-23, 16 pp.) (Allison Riggs, J.) Appealed from Wayne County Superior Court (William Bland, J.) Brenda Menard for the state; Amanda Zimmer for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals