Criminal Practice – Intent – Attempted Armed Robbery & Attempted Murder

Even though defendant did not make any spoken demand for money or property, the jury heard testimony that defendant tapped on the victim’s car window with a revolver and demanded that the victim open his car door. On these facts, a jury could reasonably infer that defendant made an overt act in furtherance of an attempted armed robbery and that he did so by way of an implied demand coupled with his use of a gun.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. We find no error in defendant’s sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Although the first of three gunshots occurred while defendant and the victim struggled for the gun, and although the two following gunshots missed the victim by significant margins, since the state presented evidence that defendant fired three gunshots, at least one of which was aimed at the victim, the state presented sufficient evidence from which a jury could infer defendant’s intent to kill the victim.

The victim saw defendant aim his gun in the victim’s direction before firing the second shot. That alone establishes that defendant’s motion to dismiss was properly denied, but the jury heard further evidence from which it could have inferred that defendant’s ineffectual aim did not negate his intent, including the low lighting at the gas station and the fact that defendant wore a hat that hung low over his face. The state presented sufficient evidence for a jury to reasonably infer the requisite intent.

No error.

State v. Legrand (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-123-23, 13 pp.) (Allison Riggs, J.) Appealed from Randolph County Superior Court (James Hill, J.) John Schaeffer for the state; Nicholas Woomer-Deters and Paul Herzog (withdrawn) for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals