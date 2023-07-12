Criminal Practice – Murder – Jury Instructions – Voluntary Manslaughter – Heat of Passion – No Evidence

Defendant contends he was entitled to a jury instruction on the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter, arguing he acted in the heat of passion. However, despite evidence that defendant had unprotected sex with the victim and that the victim was HIV positive, there was no evidence that the victim told defendant he was HIV positive or that defendant learned of this HIV status and became angry. Defendant’s contention that the jury could have reached this conclusion is mere speculation. As there was no evidence tending to show the killing was committed in the heat of passion suddenly aroused by adequate provocation, the trial court did not err by refusing to instruct the jury on voluntary manslaughter.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for second-degree murder, burning personal property, attaining habitual felon status and possession of a telephone by an inmate.

State v. Gardner (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-121-23, 14 pp.) (Allegra Collins, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (David Hall, J.) Tamara Zmuda for the state; Craig Cooley for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals