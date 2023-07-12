Criminal Practice – Second-Degree Murder – DWI – Expert Testimony – Speed

Where the state’s crash reconstruction expert was unable to use either of the two scientific tests he had to determine the rate of speed involved in the accident that killed the two victims here, the trial court properly allowed the expert to present evidence of an accident between similar vehicles at known speeds, which resulted in less damage than the wreck between defendant’s and the victims’ vehicles.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions for two counts of second-degree murder, felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed. As the state concedes, (1) the indictment for failure to comply with drivers license restriction was facially invalid, and the trial court did not have jurisdiction to enter judgment thereon; (2) the trial court erred in sentencing defendant as a prior record level II offender; and (3) the trial court erred when it sentenced defendant as a level three DWI offender. We remand for resentencing.

Expert Trooper Roderick Murphy also testified he “was unable to use either of the two scientific tests he had to determine the rate of speed and therefore would not be able to give an accurate answer.” Trooper Murphy based his opinion on his 19 years of experience in law enforcement, specialized training in the fundamentals, tools, and methods of crash reconstruction, prior experience of over 30 crash reconstruction conferences he had attended with exercises and demonstrations.

Trooper Murphy analogized the wreck between the victims’ Honda sedan and defendant’s Chevrolet Tahoe with a comparable exercise wherein a Dodge Charger had struck a Chevrolet Tahoe. This rear-end collision occurred at a known speed, which resulted in less damage than the wreck at bar.

Defendant argues this comparable is not substantially similar to meet the reliability requirements of Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 509 U.S. 579 (1993), and N.C. R. Evid. 702(a). Given the specifics of this accident, which made the two established methods unreliable to calculate speed, no objective equation was available to calculate the speed defendant’s Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling at the time of the crash. Trooper Murphy did not give a specific speed, but gave an opinion based upon what he had observed and the speed and force necessary to inflict the extent of the rear end and roof damage observed to the victims’ Honda sedan.

Trooper Murphy’s testimony established the principles and methods he had employed were “applied . . . reliably to the facts of the case” per Rule 702(a)(3). Defendant was fully able to cross-examine and challenge this testimony and has failed to show the trial court abused its discretion by admitting this opinion testimony.

Where evidence of defendant’s pending DWI charge was admitted under N.C. R. Evid. 404(b), the evidence could be used to show malice.

No error in part; vacated in part and remanded.

State v. Taylor (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-124-23, 14 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Vance County Superior Court (Cynthia King Sturges, J.) Jonathan Evans for the state; Narendra Ghosh for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals.