The respondent-university presented evidence to show the following. In addition to serving as head football coach for the university, petitioner agreed to serve as a campus security authority. In that capacity, petitioner agreed to immediately report any ongoing threat – even if he was unsure whether an ongoing threat existed – to the university police department. Nevertheless, when petitioner learned of a dorm-room fight between two of his players in which a gun might be involved, petitioner went to the players’ room and not only failed to search the room for a gun, but also failed to report the incident to the university police. This was substantial evidence that petitioner engaged in a significant violation of his contractual duties.

We affirm the superior court order upholding the termination of petitioner’s employment contract.

Boulware v. University of North Carolina Board of Governors, ex rel. Winston-Salem State University (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-115-23, 12 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Eric Morgan, J.) Christopher Watford for petitioner; Kari Johnson for respondent. North Carolina Court of Appeals