Criminal Practice – Accessory to Murder – Crime Reporting Duty – Prosecutor’s Closing Argument – ‘Arrogant Bastard’

According to an SBI report, one of the law enforcement officers testifying against defendant had previously failed to report an incident in which another officer put a police GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend’s car. The trial court allowed defendant to question the witness about whether a citizen was required to report a crime, but the trial court did not allow defendant to ask about a law enforcement officer’s duty to report a crime. Where the witness’s role at trial was primarily limited to admitting the video recording of defendant’s interview with law enforcement, and where defendant did not object to the witness’s testimony that the events depicted in the video were a fair and accurate recording of what actually occurred, the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it ruled that the probative value of the excluded questions was substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice. Defendant’s right to confront witnesses against him was not violated.

We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s convictions for two counts of accessory before the fact to first-degree murder, aiding and abetting first-degree burglary, aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

During closing arguments, the prosecutor improperly referred to defendant as an “arrogant bastard.” Since this was an isolated remark, and since there was substantial evidence of defendant’s guilt, we are not persuaded that there is a reasonable possibility the jury would have returned a different verdict had the prosecutor refrained from uttering this single objectionable remark.

State v. Rivera (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-168-23, 13 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Catawba County Superior Court (Athena Brooks, J.) Wyatt Orsbon for defendant; Benjamin Szany for the state. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)