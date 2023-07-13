Criminal Practice – Alford Plea – Judgment – Clerical Error

The trial court accepted defendant’s Alford plea; however, at defendant’s sentencing hearing a few months later, the trial court entered a judgment that indicated defendant pleaded guilty, but not pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford, 400 U.S. 25 (1970). As the state concedes, the judgment must be remanded for the correction of this clerical error to correctly indicate that defendant entered an Alford plea to the offense of taking indecent liberties with a child.

State v. Bryant (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-163-23, 4 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Alamance County Superior Court (Thomas Lock, J.) Caden Hayes for the state; Stephen Driggers for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)