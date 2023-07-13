Before defendant’s trial for assaulting her, the victim had filed two domestic violence complaints against defendant. She dismissed one, and the other was dismissed when she failed to appear in court. The trial court did not prejudicially err in refusing to allow defendant to question the victim about the results of her domestic violence complaints since defendant was allowed to question the victim about (1) a false police report she had previously filed, (2) her texting and messaging defendant for three days following the incident stating that she regretted the fight and loved him, (3) her consumption of alcohol on the day of the incident, and (4) her refusal of medical treatment at the scene.

While defendant argues that the state’s case turned on the victim’s credibility, the state also introduced evidence from law enforcement officers that the victim was distraught at the scene, she had blood and glass shards in her hair, and there was redness around the left corner of her eye and face and slight red markings around her neck where she had been grabbed.

Defendant has failed to show a reasonable possibility that a different result would have been reached at trial if the outcome of the domestic violence proceedings had been admitted. We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s conviction for assault on a female.

State v. Creech (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-166-23, 7 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Brunswick County Superior Court (Jason Disbrow, J.) Yvonne Ricci for the state; Stephen Driggers for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)