Criminal Practice – Closing Argument – Credibility – Jury Instructions

Although defendant contends the prosecutor’s remarks during summation intimated that the trial judge believed the state’s witnesses, the judge’s jury instructions cured any prejudice arising from such remarks.

We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s conviction for malicious conduct by a prisoner.

During its closing argument, the state argued, “Y’all, you’re not going to hear any defenses by the judge. The judge isn’t going to tell you, if you feel that Officer Hager punched him one too many times, you can—Defendant is justified.” Defendant argues this statement was grossly improper because it suggested “the trial judge had thought it over and determined that the State’s witnesses were credible and had told the truth, that the State’s evidence was sufficient and that, therefore, [defendant] has no defenses to the charges against him, and therefore, you have no choice but to find him guilty.” Defendant argues the trial court’s failure to intervene during the state’s closing argument was improper because the state’s argument amounted to the state having “express[ed] or reveal[ed] to the jury legal rulings which have been made by the trial court,” which might “have the potential for special influence with the jury.”

Though defendant declares the state’s remarks to be “clearly calculated to prejudice the jury,” he does not argue in what ways the comments were otherwise improper. Defendant also fails to argue how the use of these statements was prejudicial to him.

As the state argues, the closing remarks seem only to indicate that the jury would not hear any instructions on a potential justification defense.

Even if the jury could have formed any prejudice against defendant based on the state’s closing argument, the trial court instructed the jury, “You should not infer from anything I may have said or done during the course of the trial that I have any opinion as to whether any fact has been proven or not been proven or that I have any opinion as to what your verdict should be.” This statement cured any prejudice given to the jury.

Defendant has failed to show that the state’s closing argument was so grossly improper as to impede the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

State v. Parker (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-167-23, 9 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Robert Ervin, J.) Locke Milholland for the state; William Spence for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)