As permitted by recently amended G.S. §§ 15A-1215 and -1221, the trial court permitted an alternate juror to replace a regular juror who did not show up for the second day of deliberations. As required by § 15A-1215(a), the trial court instructed the jury to begin its deliberations anew. Defendant may not, for the first time on appeal, challenge the constitutionality of the General Assembly’s 2021 amendment to § 15A-1215(a).

We dismiss defendant’s pro se appeal as defective (it fails to properly designate the judgment appealed or the court to which appeal is taken, and it does not indicate service upon the state). Finding no exceptional circumstance or merit otherwise shown, we decline to issue our writ of certiorari to reach the merits of defendant’s unpreserved constitutional arguments on appeal.

Although defendant was not in the courtroom when the trial court discussed Juror No. 6’s absence with counsel, defendant returned to the courtroom and was present when the trial court substituted the alternate juror and instructed the jury to begin deliberations anew. Defense counsel had the opportunity and obligation to raise for the record any matter to which defendant took exception. Defendant abandoned his constitutional argument where the record reveals he raised it for the first time on appeal.

State v. Turner (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-169-23, 8 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Pender County Superior Court (Tiffany Peguise-Powers, J.) Lee Matthew Pollack for defendant; William Walton for the state. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)