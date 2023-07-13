Criminal Practice – Discovery – Motion to Continue – Ineffective Assistance Claim

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 13, 2023

Home>Opinion Digests>Criminal Practice>

Although defendant did not receive audio recordings until the week leading up to his trial, since he had previously received summaries of the recordings, defendant has not demonstrated that he and his counsel could not adequately prepare for trial in the nine months leading up to trial. The trial court did not abuse its discretion in denying defendant’s motion to continue.
We find no error in defendant’s convictions for trafficking in heroin by possession, conspiracy to sell heroin and possession with intent to sell and/or deliver heroin. We dismiss without prejudice defendant’s claim that he received ineffective assistance of counsel.
State v. Cephus (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-165-23, 14 pp.) (Julee Flood, J.) Appealed from Dare County Superior Court (Joshua Willey, J.) Danielle Orait for the state; Kaelyn Sweet for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)

