Criminal Practice – Prior Bad Acts – Cocaine Possession – Control over Car

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 13, 2023

Home>Opinion Digests>Criminal Practice>

Criminal Practice – Prior Bad Acts – Cocaine Possession – Control over Car

Criminal Practice – Prior Bad Acts – Cocaine Possession – Control over Car

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 13, 2023

Defendant was driving his cousin’s car, he was stopped for a window-tint violation, he ran, marijuana was discovered on his person, and cocaine was discovered in the car. The trial court did not err when it allowed law enforcement officers to testify about prior incidents when they stopped defendant while driving the same car. The testimony was relevant to prove defendant’s exercise of control over the vehicle and was not admitted to show defendant’s propensity to commit the crimes for which he was tried.
We find no plain error in defendant’s convictions for felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked (impaired revocation) and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. We dismiss without prejudice defendant’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel.
State v. Humphrey (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-170-23, 12 pp.) (Michael Stading, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (Imelda Pate, J.) Alan McInnes for the state; Sharon Smith for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)

<

Related Content

Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Superior Court Jurisdiction – Felony & Mis...

July 13, 2023

Criminal Practice – Alford Plea – Judgment – Clerical Error

July 13, 2023

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Surveillance System – Consent to Search – A...

July 13, 2023

Criminal Practice – Discovery – Motion to Continue – Ineffective Assistance Claim

July 13, 2023

Criminal Practice – Assault on a Female – Credibility – Prior 50B Dismissals

July 13, 2023

Criminal Practice – Closing Argument – Credibility – Jury Instructions

July 13, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary