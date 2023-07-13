Criminal Practice – Prior Bad Acts – Cocaine Possession – Control over Car

Defendant was driving his cousin’s car, he was stopped for a window-tint violation, he ran, marijuana was discovered on his person, and cocaine was discovered in the car. The trial court did not err when it allowed law enforcement officers to testify about prior incidents when they stopped defendant while driving the same car. The testimony was relevant to prove defendant’s exercise of control over the vehicle and was not admitted to show defendant’s propensity to commit the crimes for which he was tried.

We find no plain error in defendant’s convictions for felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked (impaired revocation) and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. We dismiss without prejudice defendant’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel.

State v. Humphrey (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-170-23, 12 pp.) (Michael Stading, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (Imelda Pate, J.) Alan McInnes for the state; Sharon Smith for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)