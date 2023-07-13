Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – Superior Court Jurisdiction – Felony & Misdemeanor

When defendant was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, the “district court” box was checked on both bills of information. However, because the felony and misdemeanor were based on the same act or transactions, these charges were properly consolidated and thus properly heard before the superior court. We presume the district court boxes were inadvertently marked on the bills of information, but mistakenly checking district rather than superior court does not constitute a fatal variance. The superior court had jurisdiction over the underlying cases.

Appeal dismissed as frivolous.

Defendant was arrested in Carteret County, he pled guilty there, and the Carteret County Superior Court sentenced defendant, a Randolph County resident, to probation. Since the Carteret County Superior Court sentenced defendant to probation, that court could alter and revoke defendant’s conditions of probation when defendant violated the conditions of probation.

Finally, G.S. § 90-96(a) authorizes the trial court to “enter an adjudication of guilt and proceed as otherwise provided” when a defendant who has been granted a conditional discharge violates the terms or conditions of his probation. Thus, the superior court acted within the scope of its authority when it revoked defendant’s conditional discharge, “entered an adjudication of guilt and proceeded as otherwise provided.”

State v. Canoy (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-162-23, 8 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Carteret County Superior Court (Clint Rowe, J.) Victor Unnone for the state; Phoebe Dee for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)