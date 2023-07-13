Even though the tattoo business co-owned by defendant and Spencer Sellers had been administratively dissolved before defendant shot and killed the victim outside the tattoo parlor, the responding officer could rely on consent from an independent contractor – who was present at the shop and who contacted Sellers – to access the business’s surveillance system.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for first-degree murder.

Independent contractor Thorne Pasillas was at the shop when the officer arrived. Pasillas told the officer that he worked at the tattoo parlor as an independent contractor and that he had worked on the surveillance system before. Pasillas tried to help the officer access the surveillance system, but he did not know the password.

Pasillas called Sellers, who told him possible passwords to access the system’s video footage. Pasillas signed a consent form to give the officer access, through the owner, to seize the surveillance system. After a few tries, Pasillas and the officer determined the password and accessed the footage.

A third party may give consent to a search if that person is reasonably apparently entitled to give or withhold consent to a search of the premises. G.S. § 15A-222(3).

Pasillas told the police officer he worked at the tattoo parlor, that he paid a fee to work as an independent contractor, that he “co-used the facility,” that he had a key to the facility, that he had worked on the surveillance system before, that he reached out to the man he believed was a co-owner at the time to obtain the password for the surveillance system, and that while on the phone in front of the police officer, he received permission and information to access the video footage and surrender the surveillance footage to the police officer. These findings taken together provide a police officer with the belief Pasillas had “reasonably apparent authority” to authorize a search and seizure of the surveillance system.

While defendant argues the administrative dissolution of the business is conflicting evidence as to Sellers’ co-ownership of the business, he provides no legal support to demonstrate this technicality would prevent a law officer from presuming valid consent by a third party who acts as an owner of a business. Indeed, it would be strange if the law required officers to first check the Secretary of State to verify the status and ownership of a business prior to discerning valid consent. Further, defendant referred to Sellers as a co-owner of the business while testifying.

The trial court’s findings of fact are supported by competent evidence, and in turn, support the trial court’s conclusions of law that Pasillas had actual or apparent authority to give valid consent to search and seize the surveillance system.

Even though the trial court refused to accept a defense expert’s report into evidence, the court allowed the state to cross-examine the expert about his report for impeachment purposes. Defendant does not argue that the state took any statement from the report out of context or that the questioned statement was misleading. Accordingly, the rule of completeness, N.C. R. Evid. 106, did not require the trial court to admit the report into evidence. In any event, defendant was allowed to question his expert extensively about the substance of his report.

No error.

State v. Harris (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-164-23, 16 pp.) (Fred Gore, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) Thomas Lawton for the state; Gordon Widenhouse for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)