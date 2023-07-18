Media members know help is phone call away 

By Ross Chandler

When a journalist calls for help on legal issues such as public meetings or access to public records, Amanda Martin answers the phone.

Martin, the counsel for the N.C. Press Association, wears several hats for the professional organization. But the largest demand is for advice sought by reporters and editors who call its hotline. Open government issues are their leading concern, but there is much more.

“The overwhelming majority has been government questions, but we do have questions from time to time on advertising,” she said. “Sometimes we get libel questions. We don’t do prepublication review, but we can answer questions through the hotline.”

Other questions can lead to quick lessons on the law, such as how a no-contest plea works or how a lawsuit moves through court. If it’s a question about something outside of her field — bankruptcy law is one she mentioned — Martin still can help.

“We help get the reporter connected to another lawyer who can answer the questions,” she says.

But her efforts run deeper. Working in the late 1990s with John Bussian, a lawyer and the press association’s lobbyist, she helped push through a reporter shield law through the N.C. General Assembly. It protects journalists from having to testify in criminal or civil cases save in the narrowest of circumstances.

The law has held. Using its authority, Martin has led lawyers to withdraw subpoenas they have filed against journalists. She recalls only one case in which a reporter was called to the stand to give bareboned testimony.

“The judge essentially required the reporter to testify,” she says, “and the length and breadth of the testimony was to confirm on the stand that the statements were made by the person [quoted in the story].”

Having watched the evolution in the media, several issues catch her attention. One is the changing perceptions of the institution and its possible effect on reporting.

“I do believe that the mantra about ‘fake news’ is proving problematic,” Martin says. “What I mean by that is that there is a section of the population who tends not to believe what is reported. It also will, I think, tend to have spillover effects into libel cases.”

She also struck a cautionary note about online reporting, quoting David Vigilante, CNN’s general counsel.

“He said that: ‘The rules of the road haven’t changed. There are just more ways to break them,” Martin says. “The ramifications of publishing online are much broader than publishing in a print newspaper. … The reasons for that are two-fold. The audience is much broader, potentially much broader in terms of reach and geography,” and a story lives longer online, in part because it is shared by readers.

Martin also is positioned to help train the next generation of media lawyers. In addition to service with the press association, she recently joined Duke University’s law school faculty as a clinical professor of law (teaching) and supervising attorney of its First Amendment Clinic. Through them, she has the opportunity to offer what Hugh Stevens, the previous counsel for the press association and one of her mentors, gave her.

“You cannot possibly overestimate the value of having a good mentor,” she said. “No one could ask for a more compassionate helpful mentor than I had. … He wanted me to succeed, and he did everything to help.”



