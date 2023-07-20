NC GOP activists sue for new party elections, claim rule violations

The Associated Press//July 20, 2023

Home>News>Headlines>

NC GOP activists sue for new party elections, claim rule violations

NC GOP activists sue for new party elections, claim rule violations

The Associated Press//July 20, 2023

RALEIGH — Three North Carolina Republican activists have sued for new state party leadership elections to be conducted after they say voting procedures and other rules governing last month’s state convention were violated.

The lawsuit filed this week by Mike Urben, Andrae DeHaan and Aryn Schloemer in Wake County court alleges that a mobile voting app used for the convention wrongly allowed delegates who weren’t on the floor to vote, news outlets reported.

The plaintiffs said “many noted irregularities” led to questions about the integrity of the vote, in which Michael Whatley was reelected to another two-year term as chairman.

Other failures to follow convention rules meant some party business items were never addressed and an election for vice chair was not held, according to the lawsuit. It also contends that Vice Chair Susan Mills shouldn’t be allowed to continue serving in that post as a result.

Since the leadership has failed to address the activists’ concerns, the “plaintiffs bring this lawsuit to get the NCGOP to follow its own rules,” the complaint said.

State Republican Party spokesperson Jeff Moore declined to comment Wednesday, saying the party’s attorneys are reviewing the lawsuit. The state party is the lone defendant.

Whatley had been challenged in the chairman’s election by John Kane, who has publicly made some similar complaints.

About 1,700 delegates registered and were credentialed for the four-day convention, according to the lawsuit.

s

Related Content

Tornado in Nash County damages Pfizer plant

RALEIGH (AP) — A tornado has heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina — the l[...]

July 20, 2023

NC state Rep. Ben Moss won’t run for labor commissioner

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Ben Moss says he won't run for labor commissioner next year after[...]

July 20, 2023

Bank of America 2Q net income jumps 19%

Bank of America said its profits grew 19% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boo[...]

July 19, 2023

Western North Carolina tribe to vote on broader legalization of adult use of marijuana

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote in September on whether they[...]

July 19, 2023

A year after justices’ reversal, N. Carolina judges keep murder, robbery convictions intact

July 19, 2023

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely

July 18, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary