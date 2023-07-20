Settlement for worker crushed between two tractor-trailers: $4.6 million settlement

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 20, 2023

Action: Workers’ compensation claim

Injuries alleged: Traumatic brain injury, facial paralysis, neck and back injuries

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: North Carolina Industrial Commission

Name of mediator: Jolinda Babcock

Amount: $4.6 million, plus Medicare set-aside of $1.02 million

Date: Dec. 13, 2022

Attorney: Samantha Clark Aktug of Egerton Law, Greensboro (for the plaintiff)

A 30-year-old supervisor who was catastrophically injured when he was crushed between two tractor-trailers in December 2004 reached a $4.6 million settlement of his case.

He suffered multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, facial paralysis and neck and back injuries.

The claim was accepted as compensable, however, during the case, there were numerous contested issues, one being attendant care.

Counsel for the plaintiff was able to secure retroactive compensation for attendant care and ongoing 24-hour attendant care. Additional to the $4.6 million settlement was a $1.02 million Medicare set-aside.
Many of the case’s details have been withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement.

