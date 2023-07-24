Civil Practice – Appeals – Insurance – Duty to Defend – Underlying Action Resolved

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 24, 2023

Home>Courts>4th Circuit>

Civil Practice – Appeals – Insurance – Duty to Defend – Underlying Action Resolved

Civil Practice – Appeals – Insurance – Duty to Defend – Underlying Action Resolved

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//July 24, 2023

The appellant-insurer concedes that it appeals from an interlocutory order: an order requiring it to defend its insured in an underlying lawsuit. The insurer contends the order is immediately appealable under 28 U.S.C. § 1292(a)(1) because the order functions as an injunction. However, because the underlying action has been resolved, there is no possible present or prospective requirement for the insurer to act by providing a defense to its insured. Instead, any breach by the insurer in failing to provide the insured a defense can be remedied at this juncture by an award of damages.

Appeal dismissed.

Selective Insurance Co. of America v. Westfield Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-083-23, 11 pp.) (Barbara Milano Keenan, S.J.) No. 19-1498. Appealed from USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Earl Britt, S.J.) Matthew Adams Abee and Robert Calamari for appellant; Morgan Stuart Templeton, Michael Terry Medford, Sanford Thompson, Mark Langdon, Phillip Reeves and James Dedman for appellees. United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit

-

Related Content

Insurance – Long-Term Disability – ERISA – Reasoned Decision-making – Labor & Emplo...

July 12, 2023

Criminal Practice – Child Pornography – In-Court Identification – Mask & Beard – Se...

July 12, 2023

Constitutional – Free Speech – Labor & Employment – Public Employees – University P...

July 12, 2023

Criminal Practice – Guilty Plea – Government’s Burden – Pill Mill – Knowledge that Co...

July 12, 2023

Bankruptcy – Preliminary Injunction – Non-Debtor Jurisdiction – Corporate Reorganization ...

July 12, 2023

Criminal Practice – Plea Agreement – Appeal Waiver – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Offen...

July 12, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary