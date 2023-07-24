Defendant contends the trial court erred in failing to order a mental examination of defendant; however, defendant’s capacity was not questioned by any party. Further, during his colloquy with the trial judge, defendant said that (1) his medication helped him function better, (2) he understood the nature of the charges “for the most part,” and (3) he had no questions about the charges against him. The trial judge did not err in failing to institute a competency hearing sua sponte.

We affirm the judgment entered on defendant’s guilty plea, but we remand to ensure there is a valid information waiving indictment in file number 18 CRS 55019. Defendant’s claim of ineffective assistance of counsel is dismissed without prejudice.

State v. George (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-129-23, 10 pp.) (Toby Hampson, J.) Appealed from Wayne County Superior Court (William Bland, J.) Nicholas Sanders for the state; Katherine Jane Allen for defendant and Marcus George, pro se. North Carolina Court of Appeals