Where defendant waited until the day his trial was scheduled to begin to make it clear that he was insisting on calling an out-of-state witness – a tactic defendant’s appointed counsel thought was not in defendant’s best interests – the trial court did not err in declining to instruct counsel to begin the process of obtaining the witness’s attendance.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction of trafficking in fentanyl by possession.

The record reflects that although defendant and his attorney, Michael Kolb, had previously discussed whether to call Allie Meadows as a witness, Kolb did not understand that defendant was insisting on Meadows’s presence until the first day of trial, when defendant raised the issue prior to voir dire. By that point, defendant’s case had been pending for over two years. We therefore conclude that defendant failed to timely notify the trial court—as well as the state and his own attorney—that he wished to seek to compel Meadows’s attendance at trial via the procedures set forth by the Uniform Act to Secure Attendance of Witnesses from Without a State in Criminal Proceedings

Moreover, contrary to defendant’s argument on appeal, Kolb’s failure to “timely move[ ] the court for a certificate and order of attendance” does not demonstrate the existence of an absolute impasse between defendant and counsel. Rather, defendant merely presents a disagreement with his appointed attorney over trial tactics, one that counsel believed had been resolved well before trial.

As Kolb explained to the trial court, he had previously determined that Meadows “would not be a good witness for” defendant’s case, due to “reasons of trial strategy”—including the fact that Meadows “would be subject to impeachment on cross-examination.” Nonetheless, upon learning of defendant’s concerns, Kolb agreed to discuss the matter further with defendant, despite the attorney’s misgivings as to whether Meadows’s appearance would be in defendant’s best interest. This does not indicate a deadlock.

And although Defendant argues that “[d]iametric opposition like that depicted in the record between Mr. Kolb and [defendant] cannot be construed as anything but an absolute impasse[,]” he ultimately makes no argument rooted in law that an impasse existed, besides using conclusory terms. Consequently, defendant has failed to demonstrate the existence of an absolute impasse. We therefore conclude that the trial court did not err by failing to instruct Kolb to call Meadows as a witness.

No error.

State v. Holliday (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-130-23, 15 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Jacqueline Grant, J.) Matthew Baptiste Holloway for the state; John Ryan for defendant. North Carolina Court of Appeals