Even though the respondent-mother completed her case plan and the respondent-father asserts that he made progress on his case plan, since respondents continue to deny the domestic violence in their home and lack understanding of the needs of their daughter, “Ava,” the record supports the trial court’s dual determinations that (1) respondents are unfit to parent Ava and (2) respondents have acted inconsistently with their constitutionally protected status as parents.

However, where the trial court accepted no evidence and made no findings as to whether the person named as Ava’s guardian, Ms. Smith, understood the legal significance of being named Ava’s guardian, we must remand for further proceedings.

Moreover, the trial court erred when it delegated to Ava and her therapist the question of whether and when the respondent-mother would have visitation.

Vacated and remanded.

In re A.N. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-177-23, 20 pp.) (April Wood, J.) Appealed from Stokes County District Court (Marion Boone, J.) Leslie Rawls for petitioner; James Freeman for guardian ad litem; Lee Gilliam and Jeffrey Miller for respondents. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)