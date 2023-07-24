After “Debbie” had been in foster care for more than a year, the respondent-mother’s attitude towards DSS worsened, and her cooperation with social workers diminished. This was sufficient to allow the trial court to change respondent’s visitation with Debbie from unsupervised to supervised.

We affirm the trial court’s order granting guardianship of Debbie to her foster mother and granting respondent supervised visitation.

Where the trial court set the minimum visitation and ordered that visitation be supervised, the court complied with G.S. § 7B-905.1. The order provided that Debbie’s guardian could increase visitation; this was sufficient to allow telephone contact between respondent and Debbie at the guardian’s discretion. The trial court was not required to set forth a specific schedule for each type of visitation available to respondent.

In re D.T. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-178-23, 17 pp.) (Donna Stroud, C.J.) Appealed from Craven County District Court (Debra Massie, J.) Sydney Batch for respondent; no brief for DSS; Matthew Wunsche for guardian ad litem. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)