Respondent Mr. F, who was incarcerated for a significant portion of his son “Andre’s” life, admitted that he had not seen Andre since 2010 and that the respondent-Mother might not have known which state he was in. While Mr. F’s whereabouts were unknow at the beginning of these proceedings, any lack of notice regarding Andre’s placement in Yadkin County Human Services Agency’s custody was a result of his own failure to maintain consistent contact with Mother and to be informed of Andre’s wellbeing. The fact that Mr. F was unaware that Andre lived in North Carolina until he learned of the pending case from an unrelated party emphasizes the lack of concern for Andre’s health and safety. Because Mr. F learned of the case in July 2019 and termination hearings were not conducted until 2021, Mr. F’s due process rights were adequately protected, and he had an adequate opportunity to regain custody of Andre after appropriate review by the court.

We affirm the termination of the parental rights of respondents Mr. F and Mr. R.

After Mr. R was released from incarceration in 2018, visitation with his four children was available to him. However, he immediately moved to Wilmington and, nine months later, to Massachusetts without ever participating in the single visit. He has not seen his children since 2017.

Although we acknowledge the strenuous economic circumstances Mr. R experienced, even assuming without deciding that the poverty he experienced while residing in Wilmington would affect the willfulness analysis, Mr. R made no attempt to provide his children with “love, care,” or “the opportunity to display filial affection” over the course of multiple years, particularly after his living and financial situation stabilized in Massachusetts. Accordingly, the trial court did not err in terminating his parental rights on the ground of abandonment.

In re Z.R.B. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-179-23, 17 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Yadkin County District Court (Donna Shumate, J.) James Freeman for petitioner; Leslie Rawls and Jason Page for respondents; Carrie Hanger for guardian ad litem. North Carolina Court of Appeals (unpublished)